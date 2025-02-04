Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,566,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,646,000 after purchasing an additional 73,093 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11,765.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,731,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,566 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36,008 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,481.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after acquiring an additional 421,042 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.84. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $75.14. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

