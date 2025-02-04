Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 200 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,570,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,502,000 after buying an additional 58,159 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 591,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,696,000 after buying an additional 406,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 353,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,639,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total value of $53,732,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,556,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,253,633.20. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,287.76. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,609 shares of company stock worth $87,647,208 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $260.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.36 and a 200 day moving average of $202.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.10 and a 12 month high of $277.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.