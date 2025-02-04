Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 527 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie raised their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

