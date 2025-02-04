Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 185,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,421,000 after buying an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.94 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $155.46 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The company has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

