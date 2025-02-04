The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,363,000 after acquiring an additional 78,048 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

KO opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $272.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

