The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Raised by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.3 %

GS opened at $632.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $596.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $196.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $375.20 and a one year high of $650.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.1 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. This trade represents a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,865 shares of company stock worth $25,286,862 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

