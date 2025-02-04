The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $436.57 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.74. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

