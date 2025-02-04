The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Short Interest Up 6.4% in January

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the December 31st total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 433.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

