The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HD opened at $409.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.