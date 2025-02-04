The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,231,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after buying an additional 795,438 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 693,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after buying an additional 518,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,700,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,449,000 after buying an additional 433,126 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $409.18 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $406.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

