The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Saturday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Kroger has raised its dividend by an average of 16.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Kroger has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 25,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,556,446.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,563.32. This trade represents a 18.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $1,167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,361.80. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kroger

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.