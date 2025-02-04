The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 143,985 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 143,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $17,540,252.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,734. This trade represents a 97.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 512,953 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $63,949,850.51.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Shares of TTD stock opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.34, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.56 and a twelve month high of $141.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.
Institutional Trading of Trade Desk
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Ithaka Group LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 33.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,132,000 after acquiring an additional 358,350 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,461.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 70,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
