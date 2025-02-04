The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 143,985 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 143,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $17,540,252.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,734. This trade represents a 97.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 512,953 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $63,949,850.51.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.34, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.56 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.89 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Ithaka Group LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 33.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,132,000 after acquiring an additional 358,350 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,461.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 70,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

