Todd C. Cooper Sells 9,538 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) President Todd C. Cooper sold 9,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $1,216,476.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 175,426 shares in the company, valued at $22,373,832.04. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Celestica Stock Performance

CLS traded down $2.51 on Monday, reaching $120.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,340,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.81. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $133.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. CIBC raised Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cibc World Mkts raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $91.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.64.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Celestica by 66.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Celestica by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 26.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Celestica by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

