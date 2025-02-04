Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $182.70 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,811,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 706,755 shares in the company, valued at $85,354,801.35. The trade was a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $351,007.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,476.32. This trade represents a 6.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 504,151 shares of company stock valued at $84,973,139 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

View Our Latest Report on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.