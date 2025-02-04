Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 729 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $856,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 54,594 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,400,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $444,086.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,918,196.14. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $935,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,073.60. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,033. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $83.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

