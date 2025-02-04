Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 165.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Entergy by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 986,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,840,000 after purchasing an additional 174,093 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Entergy by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,541,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $69.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at $613,431. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 8,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $616,090.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at $300,444.48. The trade was a 67.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,095,637 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.90. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.47%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

