Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,115 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,937,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $664,056,000 after purchasing an additional 214,136 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,102 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,851,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,358 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $190,532,000 after acquiring an additional 876,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $183,298,000 after acquiring an additional 288,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,727,505.67. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,069 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.41.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

