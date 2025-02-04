Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 331 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,711,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,440,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,378,000 after acquiring an additional 384,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,502,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,382,000 after acquiring an additional 453,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,305,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,101,000 after acquiring an additional 114,457 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,159,000 after acquiring an additional 150,387 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $126.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.12 and a 1-year high of $129.10.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

