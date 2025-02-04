Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 342 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,341,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $825,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.89.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,972.80. The trade was a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $112.39 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.81 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

