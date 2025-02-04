Top Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today – February 01st

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, Riot Platforms, TeraWulf, and Cipher Mining are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to publicly traded companies that have direct or indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. These companies may include exchanges, mining operations, blockchain technology providers, or financial services firms that offer Bitcoin-related products. Investors can buy and sell these stocks in traditional stock markets to gain exposure to the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning the cryptocurrency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ:IBIT traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.71. 41,697,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,171,039. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02.

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.34. 33,475,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,995,824. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 5.76. MARA has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.88. 38,257,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,826,474. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 4.22.

TeraWulf (WULF)

NASDAQ WULF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,985,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,537,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Shares of CIFR stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 43,060,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,633,732. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00.

