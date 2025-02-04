Top Cannabis Stocks To Watch Now – February 04th

Tilray, Canopy Growth, Innovative Industrial Properties, SNDL, and Cronos Group are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the cultivation, production, distribution, or sale of cannabis products for medical or recreational use. These stocks are often influenced by changes in cannabis legislation, market demand, and overall industry trends. Investors may trade cannabis stocks in the hopes of profiting from the growth of the cannabis industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of TLRY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,046,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,398,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $942.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. Tilray has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. 2,834,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,544,759. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

IIPR stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.93. 74,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,930. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $62.45 and a 52-week high of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.78.

SNDL (SNDL)

SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Shares of SNDL stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. 1,557,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,508. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $461.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. SNDL has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.93.

Cronos Group (CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Shares of CRON stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 920,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,074. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

