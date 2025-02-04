Top Dividend Stocks To Watch Now – February 03rd

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, EnLink Midstream, AbbVie, Ford Motor, Exxon Mobil, United Parcel Service, and Comcast are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are securities issued by companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. These stocks are favored by investors seeking income as they provide a steady stream of passive income, while also offering the potential for capital appreciation. Companies that consistently pay dividends are often financially stable and mature, making their stocks a popular choice for those looking for lower risk investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.38. 79,706,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,031,059. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $64.95.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,115,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,954. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $7.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,918,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,544. The stock has a market cap of $337.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $207.32.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. 105,839,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,235,180. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,225,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,070,296. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $100.42 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.21. The company has a market cap of $471.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

UPS stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,638,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,855,683. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $158.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.16. The company has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.46. 27,489,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,046,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.68. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

