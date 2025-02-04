Top Green Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 01st

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, Nuvve, NWTN, and NWTN are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks refer to publicly traded companies that specialize in renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, and geothermal power. Investing in green energy stocks supports the transition to sustainable energy practices and can provide financial returns for investors interested in environmental sustainability and renewable energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,805,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $48.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. 180,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MERC

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

NASDAQ:RELL traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $13.20. 87,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,037. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $190.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RELL

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ NVVE traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $2.43. 145,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,857. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

Nuvve (NVVEW)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NASDAQ NVVEW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 111,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,197. Nuvve has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVEW

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NASDAQ NWTN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,033. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. NWTN has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTN

NWTN (NWTNW)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 56,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,972. NWTN has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTNW

Featured Articles