Top Lithium Stocks To Follow Today – February 04th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, Enovix, Snow Lake Resources, Eos Energy Enterprises, and QuantumScape are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the exploration, development, mining, or production of lithium, a key component used in rechargeable batteries for various applications such as electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. These stocks may be influenced by factors such as global demand for lithium, new technological developments, and regulatory decisions impacting the lithium market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.69. 7,042,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,962,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $482.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.13. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.53. 973,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,569. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $143.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.06. 1,153,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,859. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Shares of ENVX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.78. 2,575,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,256,214. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.87. Enovix has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Snow Lake Resources (LITM)

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

Shares of LITM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. 34,181,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,591,889. Snow Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Shares of EOSE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. 4,701,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,710,989. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.10. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,486,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,932,180. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 4.45.

