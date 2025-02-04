Top Manufacturing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 01st

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, ServiceNow, Exxon Mobil, Salesforce, GE Vernova, Lam Research, and Oracle are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are securities representing ownership in companies involved in the production of physical goods through the use of machinery, labor, and raw materials. These stocks are influenced by various factors such as demand for products, supply chain efficiency, economic conditions, and technological advancements in the manufacturing industry. Investors interested in manufacturing stocks typically look for companies demonstrating strong production capabilities, growth potential, and competitive advantages within their respective sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.28. 15,742,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,822,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $112.61 and a one year high of $226.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.44 and its 200-day moving average is $186.32.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded up $7.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,020.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,866,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,238. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,083.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $954.46.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded down $2.75 on Friday, hitting $106.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,373,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,650,872. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.23. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $100.42 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $469.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.80. 5,776,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,646,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.37. The company has a market cap of $327.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV traded down $10.24 on Friday, reaching $372.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,138,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,328. The company has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.29 and a 200-day moving average of $278.58. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $447.50.

Lam Research (LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $81.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,832,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,796,216. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.91. 8,702,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,743,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $475.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.26. Oracle has a twelve month low of $106.51 and a twelve month high of $198.31.

