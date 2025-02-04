Top Medical Stocks To Consider – February 03rd

Eli Lilly and Company, UnitedHealth Group, Walmart, AbbVie, and Tempus AI are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks refer to shares in companies that operate within the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare providers. These stocks are influenced by factors such as regulatory developments, clinical trial results, and overall trends in the healthcare sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $813.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $772.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $783.56 and a 200 day moving average of $843.75. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $682.53 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $8.73 on Monday, hitting $551.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $536.17 and a 200-day moving average of $565.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.40. 9,211,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,788,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average is $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $5.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.68. 4,353,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,123,359. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $207.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of TEM stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.52. 10,918,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,329,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Tempus AI has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

