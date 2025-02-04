Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Now – February 03rd

Southern, Quanta Services, EMCOR Group, Bank of New York Mellon, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are investments in companies that generate energy from sustainable sources such as wind, solar, hydro, and geothermal energy. These stocks represent ownership in companies involved in the production, storage, distribution, and utilization of renewable energy technologies. Investors interested in supporting renewable energy and benefiting from the growing demand for clean energy often consider adding renewable energy stocks to their investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

SO traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $84.26. 2,724,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,436. The company has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. Southern has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average is $86.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Quanta Services stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $303.39. 516,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $200.23 and a 52 week high of $365.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $451.27. 329,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,549. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $229.75 and a 52 week high of $545.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EME

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.24. 1,466,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,215. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.04. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $52.64 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.22. 8,646,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,508,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Read More