Top Restaurant Stocks To Watch Now – February 01st

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, and Uber Technologies are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks refer to publicly traded companies in the restaurant industry that operate various types of dining establishments such as fast food chains, casual dining restaurants, and fine dining establishments. Investors can purchase shares in these companies to gain exposure to the performance and growth potential of the restaurant sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,378,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,013,848. The stock has a market cap of $234.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.76.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $3.96 on Friday, hitting $468.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,439,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,255. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $381.48 and a twelve month high of $491.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $461.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.09.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.86. The stock had a trading volume of 19,772,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,567,078. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14. The firm has a market cap of $140.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

