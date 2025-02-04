Toy Stocks To Watch Today – February 01st

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Target are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are stocks of companies that manufacture and sell toys and games. These stocks can be influenced by trends in consumer spending, holiday seasons, and popular toy releases, making them potentially lucrative investments for those familiar with the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $979.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $954.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $907.45. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $691.50 and a 52 week high of $1,008.25. The stock has a market cap of $434.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $97.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,379,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,721,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $99.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.10. The stock has a market cap of $787.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.82. 4,056,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,549. Target has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

