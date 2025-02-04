Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,876 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.33% of Trane Technologies worth $276,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,514,000 after buying an additional 1,640,569 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,460,000 after buying an additional 671,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,563,000 after buying an additional 397,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,874,000 after buying an additional 293,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,175,000 after purchasing an additional 181,335 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $360.68 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.37 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $389.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.84. The company has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. Melius lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.