Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $360.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.37 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.84. The firm has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

