Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Acquires 69,376 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 174.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,376 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,679 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $84,057,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,902,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,525.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,449,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 113,776.3% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 614,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,505,000 after purchasing an additional 614,392 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

