Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 441.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

