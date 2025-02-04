Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,622,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,956,000 after buying an additional 226,138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,671,000 after buying an additional 2,632,906 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,035,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,511,000 after purchasing an additional 142,904 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,546,000 after acquiring an additional 334,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,053,000 after buying an additional 359,189 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average of $117.24. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

