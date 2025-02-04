Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $10.47. Treace Medical Concepts shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 215,049 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TMCI shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $7.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.99.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $646.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. Treace Medical Concepts’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 861,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

