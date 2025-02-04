Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Down 26% – Here’s Why

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares fell 26% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.19. 308,722 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 96,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Trifecta Gold Stock Down 26.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.50.

About Trifecta Gold

(Get Free Report)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.