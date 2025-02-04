Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Down 26% – Here’s What Happened

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) dropped 26% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.19. 309,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 97,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Trifecta Gold Stock Down 26.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

