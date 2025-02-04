Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $26.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. 994,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,507,135 shares.The stock last traded at $25.09 and had previously closed at $25.10.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Triumph Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,318,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after buying an additional 1,286,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,207.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 497,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,447,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,333,000 after purchasing an additional 322,048 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 18,544.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 255,178 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 129,391 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

