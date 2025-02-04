Trust Point Inc. Acquires 1,085 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 132,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.29.

HON stock opened at $222.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

