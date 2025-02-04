Trust Point Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

GWRE stock opened at $212.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $215.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 590.72, a P/E/G ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 7,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $1,225,644.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 182,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,149,341.76. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $1,014,727.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,192,733.80. This represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,706 shares of company stock worth $5,570,969 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

