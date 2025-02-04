Trust Point Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 408.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in HEICO during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI opened at $240.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $283.60.

HEICO Announces Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HEI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HEICO from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.20.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

