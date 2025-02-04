Trust Point Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 95.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Medpace by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Medpace by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Medpace by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of MEDP stock opened at $343.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.50 and its 200 day moving average is $351.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.15 and a 12 month high of $459.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Medpace
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.