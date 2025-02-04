Trust Point Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 95.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Medpace by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Medpace by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Medpace by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $343.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.50 and its 200 day moving average is $351.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.15 and a 12 month high of $459.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.44.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

