Trust Point Inc. Sells 3,688 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 88.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 158,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 104,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

