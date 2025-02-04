Tucows Renews and Amends Mobile Virtual Network Enabler Master Services Agreement with DISH Wireless LLC

On January 30, 2025, Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX) and Wavelo, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary, entered a Renewal of and Sixth Amendment to the Mobile Virtual Network Enabler Master Services Agreement (“Sixth Amendment”) with DISH Wireless L.L.C. This agreement, dating back to January 1, 2025, has forged a strengthened partnership between the companies.

DISH Wireless L.L.C., a subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation, has been collaborating with Tucows through various amendments since the initial contract signed on August 1, 2020. The recent Sixth Amendment extends the MSA for an additional four years, highlighting a revised fee structure aligned with DISH’s subscriber volumes. It also includes updated provisions regarding Service Levels, Performance Targets, and business continuity measures.

The amendment underlines Tucows’ commitment to ensuring uninterrupted services in case of operational interruptions. Moreover, the agreement mandates escrow arrangements for system access and establishes a parent guarantee by Tucows Inc. for Wavelo’s adherence to business continuity terms should circumstances warrant.

In line with this development, Tucows issued a press release on February 3, 2025, regarding the modified MSA. This marks a significant move for both Tucows and DISH Wireless LLC, enhancing their collaborative efforts in providing mobile enabling services.

Interested parties can access the full press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Tucows. It’s important to note that the information in this disclosure should not be considered as filed per the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor should it be incorporated by reference into any future filings.

Recognizing the forward-looking nature of such agreements, investors and stakeholders are advised to proceed with caution. Potential risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly under “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report, should be taken into account when assessing the impact of such decisions. Tucows emphasizes its dedication to updating its stakeholders on any developments that may transpire after the date of this report.

