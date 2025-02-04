Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Trading Up 8% – Here’s Why

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Free Report) shares rose 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68.

About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. The company operates in two segments, Fixed Line and Mobile. It offers mobile, Internet, phone and TV products and services under the Türk Telekom brand. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail Internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

