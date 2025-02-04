U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Increased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

Shares of USB opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

