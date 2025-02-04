U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,231 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Cameco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Cameco by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in Cameco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Cameco by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.54 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

