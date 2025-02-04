U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $344.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $309.05 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $230.08 and a 12-month high of $316.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.