U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 755.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,631,000 after buying an additional 41,153 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 140,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 190.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $125.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $127.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.58.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

