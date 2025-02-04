U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.80 Million in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.93% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 56,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 24,653 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 1.1 %

XJUN opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.